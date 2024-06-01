Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter files court petition to remove father’s last name

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films' "Paper & Glue: A JR Project" at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) (JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter filed paperwork to remove Pitt from her name.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt filed a petition on May 27 to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, the Los Angeles Times reported. She did so that her name would be legally changed on her 18th birthday, The Associated Press reported.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt is the first oldest of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children. She was born on May 27, 2006, in Swakopmund, Namibia, according to the AP.

Her siblings are Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Knox and Vivienne, the AP reported. She is the first one of her siblings to petition to change her name legally. Some of her siblings have dropped Brad Pitt’s name over the years but only publicly not legally, the LA Times reported.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in Aug. 2014, the AP reported. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in Sept. 2016 but it not yet been finalized.

