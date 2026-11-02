Andrew Shue, Marilee Fiebig marry months after their exes wed

FILE PHOTO: Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue attend the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala at Hall des Lumières on December 03, 2024, in New York City. The couple married weeks after their ex-spouses married each other. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Andrew Shue and Marliee Fiebig have tied the knot months after their former spouses married.

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Shue had been married to Amy Robach. Fiebig had been married to T.J. Holmes.

Robach and Holmes were photographed holding hands in public in 2002. They both appeared on “Good Morning America” and were married to Shue and Fiebig at the time, but both anchors said their marriages were almost over when they got together, USA Today reported.

Holmes and Robach were removed from “GMA3″ and eventually let go because while their relationship did not violate policy, it became “an internal and an external distraction.”

Holmes filed for divorce in December 2022. Robach separated from Shue in summer 2022 and finalized their divorce in March 2023, according to USA Today. Holmes and Robach announced their marriage on Sept. 19.

As for Shue and Fiebig, they dated for more than three years before getting engaged earlier this year. They announced their engagement on Oct. 13.

The “Melrose Place” star and the immigration attorney married on Nov. 1 in a “low-key” ceremony near Stockton, New Jersey, People and The Daily Mail reported. Their wedding was held at their country estate.

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