‘Anatomy of a Fall’ wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes winner: Justine Triet poses with the Palme D'Or Award for "Anatomy of a Fall' during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

CANNES, France — “Anatomy of a Fall,” a French courtroom drama, won the Palme d’Or, the top prize at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Directed by Justine Triet, the film revolves around a woman who is prosecuted after the mysterious death of her husband, The New York Times reported. Triet and Arthur Hatari wrote the screenplay, according to the newspaper.

Triet became the third woman to win the Palme, according to Variety. Julia Ducournau won in 2021 for “Titane,” and Jane Campion was the winner in 1993 for “The Piano,” the entertainment news website reported.

The Palme d’Or was presented to Triet by Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda. Sandra Hüller starred in the film.

Cannes’ Grand Prix, its second prize, was awarded to Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” adapted from Martin Amis’ book about a German commandant at Auschwitz and his family living next to the concentration camp, NPR reported. Hüller also stars in that film.

“Fallen Leaves,” a love story about a couple who meet in Helsinki, Finland, won the Jury Prize, according to the Times. The film was directed by Finnish filmmaker Aki Kaurismäki, who did not attend the event.

The best actor award went to Kōji Yakusho, who plays a working-class Tokyo man in “Perfect Days,” Variety reported. Turkey’s Merve Dizdar won best actress for her role as a rural school teacher in “About Dry Grasses.”

Sakamoto Yûji won the screenplay prize for “Monster,” according to Variety.

