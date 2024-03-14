‘An unexpected call’: Bald eagle rescued after getting trapped in car’s grill

The national bird of the United States found itself stuck in a car’s grill after a crash in Calvert County, Maryland.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — The national bird of the United States found itself stuck in a car’s grill after a crash in Calvert County, Maryland.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that on March 9, Calvert County Animal Control received a call that a driver on Route 4 had accidentally hit a bald eagle.

The sheriff’s office said it was “an unexpected call.”

The driver stopped their car and saw that the bald eagle was still alive but was trapped in the car’s grill, the sheriff’s office said, according to WRC-TV.

The sheriff’s office said it took some teamwork but they were ACO Neel was able to remove the bald eagle safely from the car grill.

The Facebook post had two photos. One of them showed the eagle stuck in the front of the car, WRC-TV reported. The other photo was of the eagle after it was rescued.

After a thorough examination, all were relieved to find the bird seemed to be in good health and was quickly released back into the wild,” the sheriff’s office said.

