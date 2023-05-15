American Airlines pilot continues heartwarming Mothers Day tradition

Roses for Mothers Day an 11-year tradition An American Airlines pilot has been handing out 400 roses to women passengers and colleagues every Mothers Day for 11 years. (Liliboas/Getty Images)

An American Airlines captain started a touching Mothers Day tradition 11 years ago that he has stuck with all this time, according to WRC-TV.

Capt. Russ Wayant started handing out 400 roses to women passengers to honor the holiday more than a decade ago. The tradition has come to be called “The cabin of roses,” the television station reported.

It’s brought so much happiness he has continued the tradition each year. Including this year -- he handed out 200 red roses to passengers at Chicago O’Hare Airport before a flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York.

He also handed out flowers to his colleagues, including flight attendants, gate agents and ramp agents.

Wayant came prepared -- he held back 200 more roses to hand out for the second leg of the flight, according to CBS Chicago.







