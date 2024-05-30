Amazon adds Grubhub+ to Prime benefits

Close up of mobile phone screen with logo lettering of food delivery service grubhub on wood table with dish and cutlery (focus on center)

Grubhub and Prime FILE PHOTO: Grubhub+ is now a benefit that comes with Amazon Prime membership. (Ralf - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Amazon Prime members can now access a new benefit that comes with their annual subscription.

Prime members can sign up for Grubhub + for free and, according to Amazon, save $120 a year.

With the signup you can get “unlimited access to Grubhub+” for the length of your Prime membership, then thanks to a no-fee delivery, lower fees and other savings Amazon said that its members can save another $300 a year on average, if you place on average one order a month for a year.

Grubhub will be accessible through Amazon.com and on the Amazon app, the companies said in a news release.

For more on how to get Grubhub + through Amazon Prime, click here.

The announcement of the new perk comes almost two years after Amazon agreed to take over a minor stake in Grubhub, Forbes reported.

