Alligator ‘waits’ outside Dollar General store before doors open

Patient gator: An alligator was an early riser, seemingly waiting for a Dollar General Store to open. (Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The early bird may catch the worm, but an early gator is certain to catch the latest sales.

According to a Facebook post by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, an alligator appeared to be waiting for the doors to open outside a Dollar General store early Tuesday.

“This little fella was patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning!” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The best deals in town are always DTR!”

The alligator was outside the door, near a sign for Little Debbie snacks, WVUE-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office had some more fun with its Facebook post.

“For all you inquiring minds, Mr. Gator picked up his Little Debbie snacks, hopped in his truck and went fishing at the Civic Drive Fishing Pier in Port Sulphur!” the sheriff’s office wrote in a follow-up answer to its original post. “He’s just #LivingTheDream.”

Judging from the alligator’s large size, Little Debbie snacks appeared to be a favorite.

One thing is for certain. No other customer attempted to cut in line.

