Aldi to slash prices on 250 summer essentials

An Aldi sign on the outside of a store.

Summer price cuts FILE PHOTO: Aldi is cutting the prices of more than 250 items this summer through Labor Day. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Aldi is trying to help take the sting out of grocery bills.

The discount grocery store known for shoppers packing their own bags and using quarters to rent a cart is lowing the prices of more than 250 items in an effort to save consumers $100 million through Labor Day, Aldi said in a news release.

The items include “already low-priced seasonal must-haves including picnic necessities, BBQ essentials, travel-ready snacks and better-for-you foods.”

For example, frozen blueberries were $3.99. They will be $3.59. Cracker cuts for charcuterie plates, or adult Lunchables, were $2.89 and will be $2.69. Black Angus sirloin steaks were $8.49 but will be $6.99. The steak sale, as well as a lower price for chicken breasts, will be through July 10 instead of Labor Day, the news release said.

Aldi did a similar promotion last year which the company said saved shoppers more than $60 million, USA Today reported.

