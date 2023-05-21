Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson earns high school diploma

The graduate: File photo. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson received her high school diploma on Saturday. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WEtv)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MCINTYRE, Ga. — Honey Boo Boo is now a high school graduate. And Mama June could not be prouder.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson graduated on Saturday from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia, People reported.

The 17-year-old former star of the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” reality television sho received her diploma while her mother, Mama June Shannon, and sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, cheered during the ceremony, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Both mother and sister shared videos from their Instagram accounts.

“I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA,” June Shannon, 43, wrote in her Instagram post.

“And y’all know I screamed ‘Work it Smoochie’ one last time,” she added, a reference to her catchphrase, People reported.

Lauryn Shannon, 23, reposted the video to her Instagram account and added a pair of photographs of her embracing her younger sister, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“To say I’m proud would be an understatement. To be there a witness this next chapter I’m amazed,” Lauryn Shannon wrote. “Amazed at how much you’ve grown, how beautiful your soul is, & most importantly how far youve come against all odds. To hear your name be called & to watch you walk I’m honored truly. I can’t wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds.”

©2023 Cox Media Group

