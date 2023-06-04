Alabama teen, 15, accused of fatally shooting father

Shooting: The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said that the juvenile was charged with murder. (Mobile County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. — An Alabama teenager is accused in the shooting death of his father on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joseph Frazier Jr., 40, AL.com reported.

The sheriff’s office stated that the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a call about a shooting between Mount Vernon and Citronelle in Mobile County, according to the news outlet.

Authorities found Frazier on the ground, lying on his back after being struck with several .22 caliber bullets, WPMI-TV reported.

The juvenile was detained at the scene, according to WALA-TV. According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile said the shooting came after an argument, WKRG-TV reported.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Strickland Youth Center in Mobile was was charged with murder, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released.

