Alabama state lawmaker’s 6-year-old son accidentally shoots 13-year-old brother

The 13-year-old son of Alabama Rep. Ernie Yarbrough suffered a minor injury when the boy's 6-year-old sibling accidentally fired a rifle.
Son injured: The teen son of Alabama Rep. Ernie Yarbrough suffered a minor injury when the boy's 6-year-old sibling accidentally fired a rifle. (Alabama House of Representatives)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — The teenage son of Alabama state Rep. Ernie Yarbrough was accidentally shot in the shoulder by his 6-year-old brother at the family’s home on Saturday, police said.

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According to investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the boy came into possession of a .556 caliber rifle and fired it, WHNT reported. The bullet struck his 13-year-old sibling in the shoulder, AL.com reported.

Both boys are Yarbrough’s sons.

The incident occurred at the family’s residence in the Trinity community at about 5:30 p.m. ET, according to the Times-Daily of Florence.

Yarbrough said that the teen’s injury was a “flesh wound” and was not considered to be life-threatening, the Alabama Daily News reported.

“Thanks be to God, all is well,” Yarbrough wrote in a text to the news outlet. “A flesh wound only. He has been playing basketball with me tonight.”

According to AL.com, the sheriff’s office notified the Alabama Department of Human Resources, a requirement when children are involved in a shooting. The investigation will be turned over to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

Yarbrough was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2022.

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