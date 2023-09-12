Aerosmith cancels concerts after Steven Tyler injures vocal cords

Aerosmith "Farewell Tour" postponed FILE PHOTO: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage over the weekend, causing the group to postpone the remaining September concerts in their farewell tour.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler, 75, said in a statement released by the band on Monday. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The band postponed the next six concerts, all of which were rescheduled for January and February 2024, according to the group.

They will play Detroit on Jan. 29; Chicago on Feb. 14; Washington, D.C. on Feb. 17; Toronto on Feb. 21; Raleigh, North Carolina on Feb. 26; and Cleveland on Feb. 29.

The postponement came after only three shows into the Peace Out: The Farewell Tour. The tour began on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia.

All previously purchased tickets will be accepted at the new dates. Refunds will be available for fans who cannot attend the new dates, the group said.