Adam Devine says doctors told him he was dying, trying to explain why he was having spasms

Adam Devine attends the final season premiere of HBO Original Series' "The Righteous Gemstones" at Paramount Theatre on March 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Actor Adam Devine said his doctors told him he was slowly dying from a rare condition, but in reality, he was dealing with injuries from an accident he had with a cement truck when he was a child.

The “Pitch Perfect” actor said doctors gave him the news within the past year.

He explained during his appearance on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” podcast that doctors initially told him that he had stiff person syndrome, the same rare condition that Céline Dion has.

He received the devastating prognosis a month before his son was born. The condition will make the muscles so tight that a person cannot move easily. There is no cure, but treatments, such as physical therapy and massage, can help manage it.

Devine, however, got a different diagnosis after speaking with the man who coined the stiff person term. He said that the physical issues that the actor was experiencing were likely a result of the childhood accident when he was hit by a cement truck when he was trying to cross a road when he was 11.

Devine told Dax Shepard in 2019 that the accident almost caused him to have his legs amputated and everything below his waist, except for his right femur, was broken.

He also thinks that all of the physical activity he was doing during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the pain and spasms he experienced.

“I think I just got so tight and so tightly wound, and my body has all these things that are a little wonky and a little wrong with it, that I just sort of snapped,” Devine explained. “I think I’m still dealing with it, but it’s been three years now.”

He’s undergoing stem cell treatments and had hip surgery last year to help combat the issues.

