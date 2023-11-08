Actor Patrick Dempsey named People’s 2023 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Sexiest Man Alive 2023 Patrick Dempsey was selected by People magazine as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2023. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitz)

Actor Patrick Dempsey has been named People’s 2023 “Sexiest Man Alive,” according to the news site.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed the honor during his talk show Tuesday.

Dempsey, the former “Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on “Grey’s Anatomy,” says that while getting the title at age 57 was a surprise, it is nevertheless rewarding.

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” Dempsey, 57, told People in this week’s cover story. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

Dempsey, who is married with three children, was asked how his kids would respond to the honor. Dempsey said his 21-year-old daughter and 16-year-old twins, will likely do what kids do.

“They’re “just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be,” he says. “Which is good, they keep me young.”

The Maine native has had roles in television and movies since the 1980s, including “Transformers,” “Made of Honor,” Freedom Writers,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and classic ‘80s nostalgia films such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” and “Loverboy.”

According to IMDb, he will star in the biopic “Ferrari,” set for release in December. Dempsey, a racecar drier himself, will be playing Italian driver Piero Taruffi.

Here’s everyone who won People’s Sexiest Man Alive title since its inception in 1985:

1985 — Mel Gibson

1986 — Mark Harmon

1987 — Harry Hamlin

1988 — John F. Kennedy Jr.

1989 — Sean Connery

1990 — Tom Cruise

1991 — Patrick Swayze

1992 — Nick Nolte

1993 — Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford “Sexiest Couple Alive.”

1994 — Keanu Reeves

1995 — Brad Pitt

1996 — Denzel Washington

1997 — George Clooney

1998 — Harrison Ford

1999 — Richard Gere

2000 — Brad Pitt

2001 — Pierce Brosnan

2002 — Ben Affleck

2003 — Johnny Depp

2004 — Jude Law

2005 — Matthew McConaughey

2006 — George Clooney

2007 — Matt Damon

2008 — Hugh Jackman

2009 — Johnny Depp

2010 — Ryan Reynolds

2011 — Bradley Cooper

2012 — Channing Tatum

2013 — Adam Levine

2014 — Chris Hemsworth

2015 — David Beckham

2016 — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

2017 — Blake Shelton

2018 — Idris Elba

2019 — John Legend

2020 — Michael B. Jordan

2021 — Paul Rudd

2022 — Chris Evans

2023 — Patrick Dempsey

