ACM Awards 2023: See the full list of winners

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton was named entertainer of the year as country music stars celebrated the 58th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards Thursday in Frisco, Texas.

>> Read more trending news

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted the show, and Parton capped the evening by performing “World on Fire,” a single from her rock album that is set to be released in November.

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran were among the performers at the ceremony that celebrates the best in country music.

HARDY led this year’s nominations with seven, while Lainey Wilson was second with six nominations.

Below is a complete list of nominees. The winners are indicated in bold.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” - Ashley McBryde

“Bell Bottom Country” - Lainey Wilson

“Growin’ Up” - Luke Combs

“Mr. Saturday Night” - Jon Pardi

“Palomino” - Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Heart Like A Truck” - Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell

“Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Sand In My Boots” - Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell

“‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson

“Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” - Chris Stapleton

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

“HEARTFIRST” - Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell

“Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson

“Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“What He Didn’t Do” - Carly Pearce

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“At the End of a Bar” - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]” - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“Thinking ‘Bout You” - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

“Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

©2023 Cox Media Group