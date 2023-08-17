9-year-old boy dies after vanishing, falling into water outside an IKEA store

9-year-old boy dies after vanishing, falling into water outside a Brooklyn Ikea A young boy died hours after he was reported missing from an Ikea store in Brooklyn, New York. (virtualphoto/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A young boy died hours after he was reported missing from an IKEA store in Brooklyn, New York.

>> Read more trending news

A 9-year-old boy who had autism and was nonverbal was pronounced dead at around 1 a.m. Thursday after his family reported him missing late Wednesday at an IKEA store in Red Hook, Brooklyn, according to WCBS.

The boy has not been identified by investigators, WNBC said. After the boy was reported missing, surveillance video showed the boy leaving the IKEA store through a back door.

The search came to an end three hours later after a dramatic search involving drones, divers, officers, and K9s, according to WABC. The boy was found unresponsive on the edge of the water. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The IKEA store is located by the Eric Basin and Gowanus Bay, WCBS reported.

The boy went missing just as the store was getting ready to close, according to WABC. He was inside the store originally with his family when he vanished.

Investigators believed that the boy left the store by himself. It is unclear how he got into the water, WCBS reported.

It is believed that the boy drowned, according to WABC.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!