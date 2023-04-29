9 people shot, 2 others injured in South Carolina park, police say

Shooting: Nine people were shot and two other people were hurt after there was gunfire at a South Carolina park early Saturday. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nine people were shot and at least two others were injured after gunfire broke out at a South Carolina park early Saturday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the victims, mostly teenagers were injured at about 1:20 a.m. EDT during a gathering at Meadowlake Park in Columbia. Deputies received a call about a “large gathering of juveniles” at the park, The State newspaper of Columbia reported.

Deputies confirmed that nine people suffered “varying injuries” from gunfire. One person was struck by a vehicle and one suffered a hand injury, deputies said.

The victims range in age from 16 to 20 years old, WOLO-TV reported. It was not a park-sponsored event and the victims attended various high schools in the area, the sheriff’s department said.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation with a very large crime scene,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “Investigators are still working to interview victims and others involved. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was leaving the scene with no headlights, The State reported.

The driver and passenger were arrested after deputies pursued the vehicle, according to the newspaper.

The driver, Miquise Fulwiley, 19, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, simple possession of marijuana, and unlawful carry of a pistol, according to the sheriff’s office. The passenger, Ty’Quan Kelly, 18, is charged with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a pistol. A

A gun was recovered. It was unclear whether it was involved in the shooting at the park, The State reported.

An investigation is ongoing.