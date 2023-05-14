8th horse euthanized at Churchill Downs after injury

Churchill Downs: An eighth horse was euthanized at Churchill Downs. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another horse was euthanized at Churchill Downs on Sunday, bringing the total to eight at the Kentucky track since April 27.

Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers said that Rio Moon broke his leg as he crossed the finish line during the sixth race, WLKY-TV reported.

The 3-year-old colt was trained by Dale Romans of Louisville, according to the television station.

According to Equibase, Rio Moon had six starts in his career, including four as a 3-year-old. He had a second-place and third-place finish in 2023.

Rio Moon’s death comes a week after the 149th Kentucky Derby. Seven horses died over 10 days during the Spring Meet at Churchill Downs.

On the day of the Kentucky Derby, Freezing Point suffered a left ankle injury in the Pat Day Mile race. Earlier on the card, Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding, was put down during the second race due to a right front knee injury.

Take Charge Briana, a 3-year-old filly, had a “catastrophic” injury on May 2 while taking part in the fifth race on the Churchill Downs turf. She had to be euthanized, WHAS-TV reported. Chasing Artie, a 5-year-old gelding, collapsed after the eighth race and died.

Officials are awaiting necropsy results on for Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, horses that were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., WHAS-TV reported. Their deaths resulted in Joseph’s suspension from Churchill Downs, according to the television station.

Wild on Ice was euthanized in late April, WDRB-TV reported.

