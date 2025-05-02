7 dead in tour van, pickup truck collision in Idaho, near Yellowstone

A crash near Yellowstone National Park between a pickup truck and a tour van has killed seven people.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened just before 7:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake, in Fremont County, Idaho.

Of the seven people killed, six were in the van, state police said in a news release. The driver of the truck was also killed.

There were 14 people in the van at the time of the crash.

There was no word on injuries, The Associated Press reported.

The Dodge Ram pickup and the Mercedes passenger van both caught fire after the crash, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

