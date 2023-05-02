7 bodies discovered during search for 2 missing Oklahoma teens

Ivy Webster: Ivy Webster was one of two teens who went missing in Oklahoma. Seven bodies were found at a residence where she had been staying over the weekend with a friend. (Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office )

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Investigators searching for two missing teenagers found seven bodies on a property in eastern Oklahoma on Monday, authorities said.

The bodies were found near the town of Henryetta, located in Okmulgee County about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Gerald Davidson told The Associated Press.

A missing endangered person advisory had been issued earlier Monday for Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the advisory Monday afternoon, KOCO-TV reported. The alert stated that authorities believed that the two were with Jesse McFadden, 39, according to the television station.

Investigators said the two teens were reportedly staying at the McFadden residence since Saturday, KOKI-TV reported. They were supposed to return to their homes on Sunday.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Davis did not identify the victims during a Monday afternoon news conference. He stated that the medical examiner was working to confirm their identities, according to KOTV. While not mentioning Webster and Brewer, Davis said “we are no longer looking” for them.

“We believe to have found everything we were seeking this morning,” Davis told reporters. “We believe we have found the persons, we are just waiting for confirmation.”

Online records show that McFadden was supposed to appear in court Monday on child pornography charges and that he had been convicted of sex crimes, KOCO reported. McFadden received a 20-year sentence for a 2004 conviction of first-degree rape in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

A message left Monday with Jesse McFadden’s attorney in the child pornography case was not immediately returned, the AP reported.

Jesse McFadden, Holly McFadden and her three children, along with the two missing teens have not had contact with anyone since Sunday, according to KOKI.

Brewer’s father told KOTV that he was devastated to hear about the discovery of the bodies.

Brittany was an outgoing person. She actually was selected to be Miss Henryetta coming up in July for this miss national miss pageant in Tulsa,” Nathan Brewer told the television station. “And now she ain’t gonna make it because she’s dead. She’s gone.”