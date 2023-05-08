6 injured, 2 critically, when HVAC unit falls into indoor pool at resort

AURORA, Colo. — Six people were injured -- two critically -- in Colorado on Saturday when a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit collapsed and fell into a pool, authorities said.

Two of the victims were critically hurt when the metal ductwork and mechanical parts fell inside the pool area at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center near Denver International Airport, The Associated Press reported.

According to a news release from Aurora city officials, the HVAC unit collapsed at about 9:50 a.m. MDT. There were about 50 to 100 people in the pool area, according to the television station. Four people who suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening were taken to area hospitals, the release stated.

Alec Oughton, Aurora Fire Rescue’s chief, told KUSA-TV that eight firefighters were at the resort for physical training on stairwells and responded immediately to the scene.

“We don’t have any information on what led up to the collapse. There will be an investigation,” Oughton told the television station. “That’ll be all the Gaylord’s responsibility. It’s not a fire department investigation. But I know they have an interest in looking into what happened and getting to the bottom of it.”

Jenn Spykerman was at the resort and tweeted photos of the incident.

“The HVAC system came crashing down on guest(s) in the pool area this morning,” Spykerman tweeted. “My son narrowly missed being hit by the disaster.

“Not a good day at the Gaylord in Denver.”

Jamie Olson, who took a video of the collapse, told KDVR-TV that her son had just gotten out of the hot tub when the system collapsed directly on top of it and the rest of the pool.

“We were right on the outside of the hot tub, and just kind of heard a big groan, and we looked up and it was just like a domino effect,” Olson said. “One side collapsed, and then it caused the other side to collapse.”

Gaylord Rockies, which is owned by Marriott International, released a statement and said the company was “devastated by this traumatic incident,” KDVR reported.