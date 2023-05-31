5 tips on how to prevent package theft

Package theft While there's no surefire way to prevent package theft, here are some steps you can take to make it less likely to happen. (STEVE JACOBS/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Package theft is a frustrating problem, but by taking some simple precautions, you can ensure that your packages make it safely to your door.

According to a survey conducted by C + R Research, one in seven people had at least one package stolen from their home in 2022.

>> Read more trending news

While there’s no surefire way to prevent package theft, here are some steps you can take to make it less likely to happen.

1. Choose a different location for delivery

If you know you won’t be home when a package is delivered, consider having it delivered to a friend or neighbor’s house. You can also deliver your packages to your workplace if they allow it.

Packages ordered from Amazon can be delivered at no extra charge to an Amazon Hub Locker location. They can be found at many Whole Foods grocery stores and other retail stores.

2. Require a signature

Another option is to require a signature for delivery. This option ensures the package cannot be left unattended and the thief would need to be present to receive the package.

If you know your delivery person, you can ask them to hide the package somewhere out of sight, like behind a bush or in your garage.

3. Use technology

Technology can play a significant role in preventing package theft. There are several ways that you can use technology to keep your packages safe from thieves.

First, make sure your home is well-lit and visible from the street. Display home security signs where they can be seen from far away.

Put security cameras in visible locations to scare off thieves and help identify them if they steal your packages. Most outdoor cameras can be accessed through your smartphone, making it easy to keep an eye on things even when you’re not home.

If possible, have your packages delivered to a package lockbox. It typically requires a code to open it.

Use an anti-theft device like Package Guard, which will sound an alarm if someone tries to take your package.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, the company offers Amazon Key in-garage delivery. The service works with some connected garage doors and gates to allow the Amazon delivery driver to place the package in a secure area in your home.

4. Track your package

Be sure to track your packages and ensure you are home when they are scheduled to be delivered. If a package goes missing, contact the delivery company and file a police report immediately.

Many delivery services allow you to sign up for text or email alerts, so you know when your package is on its way.

5. Report incidents

Report all incidents of package theft to the police. This will help them keep an eye out in your neighborhood for package theft.

Let the retailer know that your package was stolen. UPS, Amazon or FedEx may require the retailer to file a claim. If the retailer doesn’t cooperate, reach out to the shipper about the stolen package.

Sometimes, a stolen package could be covered by homeowners’ or renters’ insurance. If you file a claim, you will likely have to pay a deductible that might be higher than the value of the stolen package.

©2022 Cox Media Group