5 people found fatally shot at suburban Chicago home

File photo: Police are investigating after five people were found fatally shot at a suburban Chicago residence.

MUNDELEIN, Ill. — Police in suburban Chicago continue to investigate after five people -- including four family members -- were fatally shot on Sunday.

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Officers with the Mundelein police responded to a well-being check at about 11:45 p.m. CT and found three men and two women dead with apparent gunshot wounds, WFLD reported.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene, according to the television station.

Authorities said that Bryan Schmidt, 51, of Antioch, Illinois, killed his parents, his son and the woman he was in a long-term relationship with before fatally shooting himself, WGN-TV reported.

The victims included Schmidt’s parents, James Schmidt, 80; and Rebecca Schmidt, 77, both of Mundelein, according to the television station. Also killed were the alleged gunman’s son, Maclaine Schmidt, 22, of Lake Bluff; and his girlfriend, Nicole Heiser, 37, of Antioch, WGN-TV reported.

Sam Escobedo, a neighbor, told WLS he believed he heard what sounded like gunshots earlier in the day.

“We heard firecrackers. Didn’t pay much attention to it; thought it was kids or something,” Escobedo told the television station.

Rosa Bermeo told WGN-TV she spent about eight years working for the elderly couple at a cat clinic. She said she was heartbroken, calling them “the best bosses I ever had in my life.”

“I couldn’t believe it, and I still can’t believe it, because they were very nice people,” Bermeo told the television station.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

“I am still in shock … I want to find out more,” one neighbor told WGN-TV. “I’m hoping there’s information that comes out.”

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