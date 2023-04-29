Cleveland, Texas shooting: 5 victims identified; suspect still at large

Texas shooting: Law enforcement officials investigate at the home were five people were fatally shot on Friday. (Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Texas — Five people, including an 8-year-old, were fatally shot in a Texas home late Friday by a man armed with an AR-15 style rifle, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in Cleveland, a small town about 55 miles north of Houston, KPRC-TV reported.

Update 7:03 p.m. EDT April 29: During a news conference, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers identified the five victims who were shot, execution style, Friday night in Cleveland, Texas:

Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25;

Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21;

Julisa Molina Rivera, 31;

Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18;

Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

Update 6:57 p.m. EDT April 29: Officials with the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office and an agent from FBI Houston provided an update, stating that 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza was still at large.

Sheriff Greg Capers added that the FBI has become the lead investigator in the case.

“He is a threat to the community,” James Smith, FBI Houston Special Agent in charge, said at a news conference on Saturday evening.

Capers said that deputies originally believed they had Oropeza cornered but he has since gotten away.

“He could be anywhere now,” Capers said. “We believe he’s on foot but we just don’t know.”

Capers said that Oropeza has ditched the cellphone he used to speak with officers and had changed his clothing. The sheriff said that Oropeza was armed and dangerous.

We are grateful to the numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and media partners assisting us in the search for Francisco Oropeza after the #ClevelandTXShooting. Call 911 if you see him! #HouNews pic.twitter.com/p0r3Re8rv6 — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 29, 2023

Update 6:24 p.m. EDT April 29: Officials have yet to release the names of the victims, but a family member told KTRK-TV that the 8-year-old was Daniel Lazo.

Update: Authorities say they have "made contact" with Francisco Oropeza, the suspected gunman in the killing of five people, including a child, in Cleveland. https://t.co/TXH4SA2qR0 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 29, 2023

Update 5:15 p.m. EDT April 29: According to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, the gunman accused of killing at least five people at a home in the small town of Cleveland is believed to be cornered, KHOU-TV reported.

Capers did not elaborate, but the sheriff’s office has scheduled a news conference for later Saturday afternoon.

Investigators told KTRK-TV that law enforcement officials had made contact with Francisco Oropeza.

A gunman accused of killing at least five people at a home in San Jacinto County is believed to be cornered, according to Sheriff Greg Capers. https://t.co/l32q0Kf48M — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Officials with the FBI office in Houston said the agency is assisting in the search for Oropeza.

The FBI is assisting the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office in the search for the suspect from this morning's shooting in Cleveland, TX. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the San Jacinto County SO as it remains the lead investigative agency #HouNews pic.twitter.com/H0z9nTczhd — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 29, 2023

Update 10:57 a.m. EDT April 29: Authorities charged Francisco Oropeza, 38, with five counts of murder, Sheriff Greg Capers told The Washington Post. Oropeza is still at large, Capers said.

The suspect was the neighbor of the victims and went to their home after they asked him to stop shooting an AR-15-style rifle in his front yard because of the noise, Capers told the newspaper.

Original report: Deputies responded to a residence at about 11:31 p.m. CDT, according to ABC News.

Five people are dead after a shooting in San Jacinto County, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday. https://t.co/0qHO69hRtQ — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) April 29, 2023

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told KHOU-TV that the victims were shot “execution style” inside the residence. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while a the 8-year-old died at an area hospital, according to the television station.

Three other people were taken to an area hospital with injuries, KHOU reported. Their conditions were unknown.

Capers told reporters that the victims were from Honduras. The sheriff did not identify the victims.

The suspect, who has not been apprehended, is described as possessing an AR-15 style rifle and possibly intoxicated, ABC News reported.

“The Mexican male subject, he has been known to shoot his 223 out in his front yard, which is evident by the shell casings that are laying in the front yard,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, according to ABC News.

At least 10 people were in the residence when police arrived at the scene, the news outlet reported. The victims ranged in age from 8 years old to 40 years old, according to the sheriff’s office.

Capers said the deceased victims included one man and three women. The sheriff did not know the gender of the child.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, although Capers characterized the incident as “a harassment.” An investigation is ongoing.