Frank’s RedHot leaks from semi-truck carrying 40K pounds of hot sauce

Frank's redhot original hot sauce bottle standing on a granite kitchen counter
Frank's RedHot FILE PHOTO: A mystery liquid on an Ohio highway turned out to be hot sauce. (mirovrlik.com (c) Miro Vrlik /miro - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

You can put that stuff on anything, even a road in Ohio.

Read more trending news  ]

A truck hauling 40,000 pounds of Frank’s Red Hot sauce on an interstate in Delaware County, Ohio.

Initially, the Berkshire, Sunbury, Trenton & Galena Fire District crews were called to the scene of an unidentified reddish liquid being left along the highway.

The fire department said on Facebook that the “mystery fluid turned out to be a trailer full of 40,000 lbs. of Frank’s RedHot leaking,” adding that “you never know what you’re going to encounter” while responding to a call.

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