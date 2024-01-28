4 people found dead in suspected murder-suicide near Los Angeles Four people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Granada Hills, California. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LOS ANGELES — Four people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Granada Hills, California.

The Los Angeles Police Department said just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to a house on Lerdo Avenue, KCAL reported. When officers arrived, they knocked at the door but got no answer. The officers forced their way into the house. There, they met up with a witness who took them to where the bodies were.

A woman in her 80s, a woman in her late 40s and a man in his late 40s were found dead inside the house with gunshot wounds, according to KTTV. Another man in his 80s was also found dead in another part of the house from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man in his 80s is believed to be the one who shot the other three people, according to The Associated Press.

The witness who contacted police was not injured and was able to barricade themselves in another part of the house before calling 911, the news outlet reported.

“I don’t know how much more terrifying and horrific of a scene it could be,” said Muniz, according to KTLA. “When you have four persons who are deceased, the only positive point is that you at least have one witness who has survived this incident.”

All four people are believed to be related - a mother, a father and two adult children, KTTV reported. The witness is not confirmed as part of the family, KTLA reported.

The four people have not yet been identified, KTTV reported. No information has been released about what led up to the shooting or a possible motive.

