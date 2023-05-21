4 injured in shooting outside bar in Alabama Multiple people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of a bar in Birmingham, Alabama early Sunday morning. (AzmanL/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of a bar in Birmingham, Alabama early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of a bar called Tin Roof. An off-duty police officer for the Birmingham Police Department was working inside the bar when a person ran in to inform him about the shooting, AL.com reported.

Additional officers and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the scene, according to The Associated Press. Once they arrived at the parking lot scene, they found a man who was shot and an injured woman.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, according to AL.com.

The news outlet reported that an SUV was seen fleeing the scene following the shooting. It was stopped down the street near 21st Street by Seventh and Eighth Avenues.

Two men were inside the SUV, the AP reported. Both were severely injured with one of them having life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Information about what led up to the shooting has not yet been released.