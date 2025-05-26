4 homes damaged after propane leak causes box truck to explode in Chicago suburb

ADDISON, Ill. — One man was injured and four homes were damaged when a box truck exploded on May 24 in a western suburb of Chicago, authorities said.

According to police, the explosion was caused by a propane tank that leaked from the Penske box truck as it drove through Addison, Illinois, at about 8:45 a.m. CT.

The explosion left a trail of debris one to two blocks long – including clothing and damaged furniture.

A home security camera captured the blast, which was heard in the neighborhood.

Home security footage captured the moment a truck exploded, damaging multiple homes in suburban Chicago. Police said the driver sustained minor injuries.



Investigators believe a leaking propane tank being carried in the truck may have triggered the blast. https://t.co/1ytyjuNh6Y pic.twitter.com/wsiKvQejs1 — ABC News (@ABC) May 26, 2025

There was no evidence of suspicious activity and no danger to the public, police said.

According to authorities, Penske has a strict policy in the company’s rental agreement against transporting anything flammable, explosive, or hazardous.

A truck explosion damaged multiple homes in the west sububrs on Satuday morning, police said. https://t.co/qu4npKyjaX — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) May 24, 2025

A spokesperson for the company told WLS that a customer was renting the truck to move household and personal items.

Police said the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, but no other injuries were reported.

In addition to the four damaged homes, one residence was left temporarily uninhabitable due to the damage, Addison Fire Protection District Chief Brock Herion told WBBM.

One wall of the box truck hit a wall of a nearby home, pushing it 2 to 4 feet inward, Herion said.

© 2025 Cox Media Group