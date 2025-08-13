35 Union Pacific train cars derail in Texas

Derailed train
Train derailment A Union Pacific train derailed near the town of Gordon, Texas. (Palo Pinto County ESD1 /Facebook)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GORDON, Texas — Dozens of Union Pacific railcars derailed in Texas; fortunately, no one was hurt, and no evacuations were needed.

Read more trending news

Thirty-five cars jumped the tracks near the small town of Gordon, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, The Associated Press reported.

The derailment occurred around 2 p.m. local time, ABC News reported.

The cars were lying on top of each other near the tracks, with smoke and a grass fire seen nearby.

Emergency officials treated the derailment as a hazardous material situation as it was not initially known what the cars contained, the AP reported.

WFAA reported that some cars had “potentially hazardous chemicals” in them, but the news station did not say what the chemicals were.

“Lots of reasons to be thankful,” Kent Farquhar, assistant fire chief for Palo Pinto County Emergency Services District 1, told WFAA. GORera

None of the cars leaked, emergency services said online.

Update A Train has derailed outside Gordon at the Coalville Rd Bridge. Multiple cars are off the track on their side. ...

Posted by Palo Pinto County ESD1 on Tuesday, August 12, 2025

The derailment’s cause is under investigation, WFAA reported.

Officials said it “will be an active scene for several days.”

Latest trending news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!