3 killed, 2 officers wounded in New Mexico shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Three people were killed and two police officers were wounded on Monday after a gunman opened fire in Farmington, New Mexico, authorities said.

According to the Farmington Police Department, a suspect was killed at the scene, KRQE-TV reported.

The police department wrote in a Facebook post that one of its officers was shot, along with a New Mexico State Police trooper. Both were in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity and have provided few details about the civilians who were killed, KOAT-TV reported.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. local time, according to the television station.

“I am deeply upset by the tragic violence that unfolded today in Farmington. I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy. — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) May 15, 2023

Megan Mitchell, an official with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, told The Associated Press that the incident was “an open and active ongoing investigation.”