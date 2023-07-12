3 killed, 14 hurt in Greyhound bus crash

Bus crash FILE PHOTO: A Greyhound bus was involved in a deadly crash in Illinois. (DR ZHE LI/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — At least three people were killed and 14 others were hurt when a Greyhound bus hit three commercial vehicles in Illinois.

>> Read more trending news

Police are investigating the cause of the crash on Interstate 70, which happened just before 2 a.m. local time Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

It happened near the St. Louis area in Madison County, WLS-TV reported.

Three people were confirmed dead. The other victims had serious injuries, with four having to be flown by helicopter to area hospitals and 10 taken by ambulance.

Illinois State Police officials said that no one in any of the commercial vehicles was hurt, the AP reported.

KTVI reported that the trucks were parked on the exit ramp near a rest area. Video of the scene shows the bus jammed into the end of the tractor-trailer.

WLS reported that Greyhound released a statement after the crash, which said, “We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!