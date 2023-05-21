3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Missouri nightclub Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri that left at least three people dead. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri that left at least three people dead.

>> Read more trending news

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Klymax Lounge, according to KMBC.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five victims, the news outlet reported. Three of them were taken to the hospital. One of them died from their injuries.

Kansas City Police Department Officer Donna Drake told The Associated Press in an email that one of the two injured victims was in critical condition and the other is was in stable condition.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said, according to KSHB, that one of the victims was found outside of the nightclub and the other was found inside.

Information about ages and identities has not been released, according to the AP. No suspect information has been released.