3 arrested after 10,000 fentanyl pills seized in North Carolina

Authorities in North Carolina seized 10,000 fentanyl pills and arrested three people.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina residents were arrested after deputies seized approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills, authorities said Wednesday.

According to a news release posted on Facebook by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were tied to the “448 Whole Lotta Weight group.”

Arrested were Kharief Salamar James Franklin, 19, of Forest City; Keanthony Cavion Lowrance, 26, of Forest City; and Ty’J Malik Cooks, 22, of Spindale, the sheriff’s office said.

Franklin was charged with six counts of trafficking opium/heroin. Lowrance was charged with two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, flee to elude arrest, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and maintain a vehicle/dwelling. Cooks was charged with six counts of trafficking opium/heroin.

Deputies said that 10,000 dosage units of yellow T/189 pressed fentanyl pills were seized among all three suspects, WSPA-TV reported.

When deputies attempted to serve indictments on Lowrance, the suspect allegedly led them on “a short vehicle chase” before he was caught the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not release any further details. An investigation is ongoing.

Bail was set at $2.4 million for Franklin and Cooks, the sheriff’s office said. Lowrance’s bond was set at $820,000. All three are in custody at the Rutherford County Jail.

