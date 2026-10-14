3 accused of leaving infant in trash can

The Savannah Police Department discovered an infant in a trash can on Saturday.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people were arrested after an abandoned infant was discovered in a trash can on Saturday, authorities said.

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Arrested were Dominique Welcome, 29; Jamal West, 44; and Chiquita Roche, 39, according to the television station.

Welcome and West were charged with cruelty to children. Roche was charged with being a party to a crime and willfully obstructing law enforcement officers through threats or violence.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded at 2:45 a.m. ET after receiving a report of an abandoned child in the 7100 block of Abercorn Street, WJCL reported.

The infant was discovered in a nearby trash can and was transported to an area hospital, WSAV reported.

Savannah police Sgt. Howard Crosby and Officer Richard Taylor contacted first responders. The child is currently in the custody of the Department of Human Services, according to WJCL.

Police stressed that Georgia’s Safe Place for Newborns Act provides criminal immunity to mothers who leave a baby no more than 30 days old with a staff member or volunteer at an authorized medical facility, fire station or police station, the television station reported.

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