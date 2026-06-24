2026 NBA draft: Here are Round 1 picks

No. 1 pick: BYU's AJ Dybantsa was the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft. The forward was selected by the Washington Wizards. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — The Washington Wizards used the first pick of the 2026 NBA draft on Tuesday to select AJ Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 forward out of BYU.

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Last year, Dybantsa led the United States to a gold medal in the 2025 FIBA Under-19 World Cup, The Athletic reported. He was also named the tournament’s most valuable player.

During his freshman season, he was the top scorer in Division I and was also tops in free-throw attempts, according to the sports news website.

“I can bring a little bit of everything,” Dybantsa said on Monday. “I can bring an offensive impact, scoring, playmaking, but also a defensive impact, just guarding the other team’s best player or just roaming around and being a pest defender.”

The Utah Jazz picked Kansas guard Darryn Peterson at No. 2, while the Memphis Grizzlies tapped Duke forward Cameron Boozer.

Here is the list of first-round draft picks.

  1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, forward, BYU.
  2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, guard, Kansas.
  3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, forward, Duke.
  4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, forward, North Carolina.
  5. Los Angeles Clippers: (via Pacers): Keaton Wagler, guard, Illinois.
  6. Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., guard, Louisville.
  7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., guard, Arkansas.
  8. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Kingston Flemings, guard, Houston.
  9. Dallas Mavericks: Morez Johnson Jr., forward, Michigan.
  10. Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries, guard, Arizona.
  11. Golden State Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg, forward, Michigan.
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Aday Mara, center, Michigan.
  13. Miami Heat: Nate Ament, forward, Tennessee, traded to Bucks.
  14. Charlotte Hornets: (via Magic): Hannes Steinbach, forward, Washington
  15. Chicago Bulls (via Trail Blazers): Dailyn Swain, guard, Texas.
  16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns): Bennett Stirtz, guard, Texas, traded to Thunder.
  17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via 76ers): Ebuka Okorie, guard, Stanford, traded to Pistons via Grizzlies.
  18. Charlotte Hornets (via Magic): Christian Anderson Jr., guard, Texas Tech, from Magic vis Suns.
  19. Toronto Raptors: Allen Graves, forward, Santa Clara.
  20. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Jayden Quaintance, forward, Kentucky.
  21. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves): Karim López, forward, Mexico, traded to Grizzlies.
  22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets): Labaron Philon Jr., guard, Alabama.
  23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Zuby Ejiofor, forward, St. John’s. 
  24. New York Knicks: Cameron Carr, guard, Baylor, traded to Lakers.
  25. Los Angeles Lakers: Sergio De Larrea, forward, Spain, traded to Knicks.
  26. Denver Nuggets: Tarris Reed Jr., center, UConn, traded to Spurs.
  27. Boston Celtics: Chris Cenac Jr., forward, Houston.
  28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): Joshua Jefferson, forward Iowa State, traded to Nets.
  29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): Alex Karaban, forward, UConn, traded to Kings.
  30. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): Koa Peet, forward, Arizona.

© 2026 Cox Media Group

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