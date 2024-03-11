2024 Academy Awards: John Cena spoofs 1974 streaker, appears naked on stage

John Cena, Jimmy Kimmel

John Cena: The wrestler-turned-actor came out with only an envelope during Sunday's Academy Awards, while host Jimmy Kimmel watches. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — John Cena became famous for wrestling in tights, but the former WWE star-turned-actor appeared to go birthday suit during the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was preparing to introduce Cena, who was to award an Oscar for best costume design.

The host referenced an infamous moment in 1974, when actor David Niven was hosting the Academy Awards and was introducing Elizabeth Taylor when he was interrupted by a streaker named Robert Opel, Deadline reported.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, that was almost bound to happen,” Niven famously ad-libbed. “But isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?”

Kimmel announced Cena, who appeared reluctant to go on stage because he was well, apparently naked. The only thing standing between him and total exposure was an Oscar envelope.

“Costumes are so important,” Cena said. “Maybe the most important thing there is.”

When Kimmel tried to coax Cena to go to the microphone, he protested again.

“The male body is not a joke,” Cena said.

Kimmel, pointing out that Cena wrestled naked, was rebuffed by the wrestler in the buff.

“I don’t wrestle naked,” he said. “I wrestle in jorts.”

“Jorts are worse than naked,” Kimmel shot back.

As the nominees were being read, Kimmel covered Cena with a golden toga.

Cena, properly dressed, then announced that “Poor Things” was the winner for best costume design.

