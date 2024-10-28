$20 Thanksgiving? Target latest store to cut cost of holiday meal

Target Thanksgiving FILE PHOTO: Target is the latest retailer to offer an economical Thanksgiving dinner. (Alexander Raths/Alexander Raths - stock.adobe.co)

Target is joining Aldi and Walmart by offering an economical Thanksgiving meal.

The retailer announced it is not putting together a $20 Thanksgiving meal for four people, it is cheaper than what Target sold in the past. The prices is $5 less than last year, ABC News reported.

The $20 meal includes:

Good & Gather turkey up to 10 pounds

Del Monte cut green beans

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup

Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce

Heinz turkey gravy

Stove Top Stuffing

Russet potatoes

In addition to the pre-set menu, Target will also have other side dishes and desserts for under $5 each, ABC News reported.

Sam’s Club put together a $100 Thanksgiving meal that will feed up to 10 people, CNN reported.

Aldi created a meal deal that will also feed up to 10 people for less than $47.

Walmart introduced its “inflation-free Thanksgiving meal” that will be less than $7 a person.

Amazon announced a Thanksgiving meal for four people from Whole Foods for about $9.73 a person for Prime members, MarketWatch reported.





