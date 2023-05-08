2 women accused of stealing cellphones during South Florida music festival

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two women are accused of stealing five cellphones and other items from unsuspecting concertgoers during a South Florida music festival, authorities said.

Briyith Nunez, 30, and Angelica Fernandez, 24, both of West Palm Beach, were arrested early Sunday, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Nunez was charged with four counts of grand theft of items less than $5,000 and one count of resisting or obstructing arrest without violence, online records show. Fernandez was charged with four counts of grand theft of items less than $5,000, two counts of resisting or obstructing arrest without violence, and five counts of robbery by sudden snatching, according to online records.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the two women are accused of stealing the cellphones during Saturday’s SunFest music festival in downtown West Palm Beach, WPEC-TV reported. The alleged thefts occurred at about 10 p.m. EDT, according to the television station. Police were alerted to thefts when a concertgoer noticed that her cellphone was missing after the two women brushed against her during the show.

Officers also found the women in possession of $1,800 in case, credit cards, debit cards, retail gift cards, at least one driver’s license, a college identification card and a personal check that did not belong to the suspects, according to the television station.

Of the five cellphones seized by police, four have been returned to their owners, WPTV reported. Two of the victims live in Florida -- Orlando and Boynton Beach, while the other two belonged to people from Maryland and South Carolina, according to the television station.

A fifth victim has not come forward, police told WPTV.

The suspects originally refused to give their names or identification to law enforcement officers, police spokesperson Mike Jachles told the Sun-Sentinel in an emailed statement.

“They both resisted arrest, they both spoke Spanish and refused to comply and fought the officers,” Jachles told WPTV.

Nunez was released from jail Sunday evening after posting $13,000 bail, online records show. Fernandez remains in the Palm Beach County Jail, with bail set at $12,000, records show.