2 skiers found dead, another rescued after avalanche in Utah

SANDY, Utah — Two skiers were killed and another was rescued after an avalanche Thursday near Lone Peak Summit outside of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The bodies of the skiers are still on the mountain, KSTU. The hope is that the bodies can be brought down Friday once conditions improve, The Associated Press reported.

Rescue crews were called out to the area around 10 a.m., Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said, according to the AP.

The skier who was rescued was able to dig himself out of the snow, the AP reported. Rivera believes that the skier who was rescued was the one who called for help.

A helicopter searched the area for the two other skiers by flying over and were able to confirm they were dead.

The two skiers have not yet been identified, according to KSTU. They are men ages 23 and 32.

