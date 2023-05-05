2 shot, killed near Maryland hotel; gunman shoots himself

Three people have died following a shooting in a parking lot of a hotel in Annapolis, Maryland, police say.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Three people have died following a shooting in a parking lot of a hotel in Annapolis, Maryland, police say.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department on Twitter said that on Friday just before 3 p.m., multiple victims were shot in the 2000 block of Somerville Road, according to WTTG.

Police confirmed later that a man and a woman were shot before the suspect shot himself, the news outlet reported.

The shooting took place in a parking lot of a hotel located by a shopping center. The shooter and the woman both died at the scene, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokeswoman Jacklyn Davis said, according to WJZ-TV.

The other man was able to drive away from the area and call help but later died from his injuries, the news outlet reported.

Names of the shooter and victims have not been released due to next of kin notification, WJZ-TV reported.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting but police say there is no threat to the public, the news outlet reported.

