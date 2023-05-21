2 men found dead after shooting at Anaheim GardenWalk near Disneyland

2 men dead: Two men were found dead at the parking structure of the Anaheim GardenWalk early Sunday. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Two men were found dead at the Anaheim GardenWalk near Disneyland early Sunday after reports of a large fight in the popular shopping center’s parking structure, authorities said.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting at the GardenWalk parking structure at about 2:30 a.m. PDT, Sgt. Jon McClintock told The Orange County Register.

One victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was found in the structure with at least one gunshot wound, according to the newspaper. He was pronounced dead at the scene, McClintock said.

A second victim, described as a man in his 20s or 30s was found injured on the ground outside the structure and was taken to an area hospital, the Register reported.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, KTLA-TV reported. The cause of his death has not yet been determined, according to the television station.

It was unclear if the second victim was shot, but police confirmed that both scenes are connected, the Register reported.

The GardenWalk is about a five-minute walk from Disneyland, KTLA reported. The shopping center also contains several restaurants, and its parking structure is used by several area hotels, according to the television station.

McClintock told the Register that there may have been a large fight inside the parking structure before the shooting. It was not immediately clear what might have caused a potential fight, or what connection the victims may have had to the fight.

An investigation is ongoing.