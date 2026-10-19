2 killed after woman drives truck onto soccer field during youth game

FILE PHOTO: Police in Wichita, Kansas, continue to investigate an incident where a woman drove a pickup truck onto a soccer field, killing two and injuring at least 10.

Two people were killed and 10 were hurt after a woman drove a pickup truck onto a soccer field during a youth match in Wichita, Kansas.

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The woman, whose name was not released, was released from police custody without charges, The Associated Press reported. The investigation continues.

The Washington Post reported that the 34-year-old woman was cooperating with the investigation. She had a valid driver’s license and no outstanding warrants, police said.

Toxicology tests and a mechanical examination of the truck are pending.

“Our officers and investigators will continue working to understand exactly what happened,” Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said.

Police have not said whether they believe it was intentional, the Post reported.

One of the woman’s children was playing on another field at the Stryker Sports Complex when the crash happened Saturday afternoon. She had two of her other children in the truck with her at the time. Police said the truck was parked in the parking lot before it was driven onto the fields.

Cole Adrian, 6, and Nicholas Schafer, 35, were killed. They were not related. Ten others, ages 5 to 68, were injured, but the injuries were not serious, the AP reported. Another person was taken to a hospital for non-traumatic medical issues, according to the Post. ABC News reported that the woman’s medical issues were not caused by the crash.

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