2 accused of transporting child in stroller in bed of pickup truck

The defendants were charged with endangerment of a child.
Stroller on truck bed: File photo. Two New Yorkers were arrested after a stroller containing a child was unsecured in the bed of a pickup truck. (Molenira/Adobe Stock )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MCGRAW, N.Y. — Two people in New York are accused of transporting a child in a stroller in the bed of a pickup truck, authorities said.

Lisa E. Mabry, 32, and Grady L. Mabry, 61, both of McGraw, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said in an Aug. 11 news release. The charges are misdemeanors.

On Aug. 7, deputies received a report about an incident that occurred in the village of McGraw, located about 37 miles south of Syracuse, the previous day at McGraw Elementary School.

Investigators said that Lisa Mabry was responsible for the young child and was also in the bed of the truck with the toddler. The stroller was not secured, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said that Grady Mabry drove the vehicle out of the school parking lot and onto the roadway.

It was unclear what the relationship was between the defendants and the child. Police did not release the age of the child.

The two adults were arrested on Aug. 8, the sheriff’s office said. They were processed, released and are scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on Aug. 25.

