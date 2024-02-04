19-year-old man drowns in lake outside of Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: The SoFi Stadium sign is seen outside the stadium before the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

SoFi Stadium File photo. A 19-year-old man died after he entered a lake outside SoFi Stadium on Friday. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A 19-year-old man died after he got into the lake outside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, and never made it back to the surface Friday night.

The Inglewood Police Department said that SoFi Stadium security officials saw the man get into the lake on Friday around 9:30 p.m., according to KTLA. They then saw the man swim in the lake but he never made it back to the surface.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team and the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguards were called out to the stadium, a news release said, according to KCAL.

The man was recovered from the lake at around 11 p.m., according to the news outlet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this devastating incident,” the Inglewood Police Department said, according to KTLA.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends for their loss. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” the stadium said in a statement obtained by KTTV.

An electronic music concert was being held at the stadium Friday night, according to SoFi Stadium’s website, KCAL reported. It was unclear if the man was attending the concert or not.

The name of the man has not been released due to next of kin notification. Additional information about the incident has not been released, KTTV reported.

This incident is the second where a person drowned in the lake outside of SoFi Stadium, according to KTLA. The other incident occurred in July 2022 when a 45-year-old man tried to climb the fence to get into the stadium and was later found dead.

