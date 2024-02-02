17-year-old charged in shooting outside Georgia high school; 1 at large

Arrest Authorities in Georgia arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting that left two people injured Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, outside McEachern High School in Cobb County. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have made an arrest in a shooting that left two people injured Thursday outside McEachern High School in Georgia, WSB-TV reported.

Police arrested Scott Foor, 17, in Union City on two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school property, according to the news station. He is accused of pulling out a gun while watching a fight in the school’s parking lot and opening fire, WSB reported.

It was not immediately clear whether Foor attends McEachern High School. Cobb County police told WSB on Friday that a second suspected shooter remained at large.

Two people injured in the shooting suffered wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to WSB. Officials have not identified them, though they previously said neither is a student at the high school.

The shooting on Thursday afternoon prompted a strong police response, with students and staff members sheltering in place as authorities checked the campus.

“The cops were just running by and they were like, ‘Leave. Everybody go!’” student Jacqueline Delasancha told WSB. She said she saw dozens of officers flood the campus as she was pulling into the school for a fourth-period class.

Samantha Scott told the news station that her son, a senior at McEachern High Sshool, had to turn around while walking to the parking lot and heard the gunshots.

“When I take my kids to school, I always pray over them, asking God to protect them and keep them safe, because we have things like this that occur,” Scott said. “You see incidents like this on the news, you never think it would be your child calling you. When it hits home it is scary.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

