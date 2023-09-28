16-year-old arrested after 200-year-old tree growing near Hadrian’s Wall found cut down

'Sycamore Gap' Tree NORTHUMBERLAND, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: In this aerial view, 'Sycamore Gap' tree on Hadrian's Wall lies on the ground leaving behind only a stump in the spot it once proudly stood, on September 28, 2023 northeast of Haltwhistle, England. The tree, which was apparently felled overnight, was one of the UK's most photographed and appeared in the 1991 Kevin Costner film "Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves." (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A tree that was about as old as the United States has been cut down, and now a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the tree’s destruction.

The tree at Sycamore Gap near Hadrian’s Wall is one of the most photographed trees in the United Kingdom and was featured in the 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” the Independent reported.

It was not known exactly how old the tree was, with some media outlets saying it was 200 years old and others saying it was nearly 300 years old. Hadrian’s Wall was built by the Romans starting in 122 A.D. to mark the Roman Britannia’s northern border, ABC News reported.

Officials with the Northumberland National Park Authority said, “(We) can confirm that sadly, the famous tree at Sycamore Gap has come down over night. We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled.”

Images of the tree lying on its side show what appears to be a clean-cut, a heart-shaped stump remaining.

The National Trust said it appeared to be an act of vandalism.

“We know just how much this iconic tree is loved locally, nationally and by everyone who has visited. We are working with our partners to understand what has happened and what can be done,” the Trust said, according to Independent.

Police in Northumbria said a teen has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, but that they are helping with the investigation, BBC News reported.

