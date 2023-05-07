14-year-old arrested after stealing school bus

14-year-old arrested: A teenage boy is in custody after he reportedly stole a school bus and drove it in Nashville, Tennessee. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A teenage boy is in custody after he reportedly stole a school bus on Saturday and drove it in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Twitter said a teenage boy was arrested and booked on multiple counts at a juvenile facility after he reportedly tried to steal the bus.

Police told WTVF that the bus was from Kipp College Prep and when the boy was driving the bus, he hit a diesel fuel pump around 4 p.m. The teen allegedly tried to run a person over in the area, police said.

The teen then drove the vehicle onto Interstate 40 in Nashville, police said.

Officers used a spike strip near the McCrory Lane exit to try to get the bus to stop, WTVF reported.

“He stopped on the interstate and was attempting to turn around when officers broke out the glass to the bus door and took the teen into custody,” police said.

The charges the teen is facing include vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a crash, according to WTVF.

The name of the boy has not been released.