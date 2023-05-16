12-year-old shoots, kills Sonic employee in parking lot, police say

Sonic shooting A 12-year-old Texas boy has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting a Sonic restaurant employee with an assault rifle after a fight in the restaurant’s parking lot. (Ken Wolter/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A 12-year-old Texas boy has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting a Sonic restaurant employee with a semi-automatic rifle after a fight broke out in the restaurant’s parking lot.

According to the Keene (Texas) Police Department, Sonic employee Mathew Davis confronted a man who was urinating in the parking lot of the restaurant at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Davis and the man, identified as Angel Gomez of Fort Worth, began to argue and then began to fight, Keene Police Chief James Kidd said.

As the two were fighting, the 12-year-old who had been sitting in Gomez’s car, allegedly fired six rounds from the rifle, hitting Davis, NBC-DFW reported.

Davis was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, Gomez and the boy fled the scene, but Gomez later returned and was arrested. The 12-year-old, who was not identified because of his age, was located in nearby Rio Vista and taken into custody, police said. According to police, officers confiscated several firearms at the Rio Vista scene.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Davis' family cover funeral costs and support his 10-year-old son.

