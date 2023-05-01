12-year-old girl suffers cardiac episode during soccer practice

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 12-year-old soccer player is recovering after having a cardiac episode during her practice last week.

>> Read more trending news

Pyper Midkiff collapsed on the field about 20 minutes into Thursday night’s practice, KNXV reported.

12-year-old Arizona soccer player suffers cardiac arrest while at practice https://t.co/QHldy77IjC — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) May 1, 2023

Luckily one of her coaches is also an intensive care unit nurse, KSAZ reported.

CPR was started on the field and her family said her heart stopped while first responders were taking her to an area hospital, but they were able to restart it before getting to the emergency room.

Pyper’s father, Matt Midkiff, told KSAZ, “One of those things that’s never going to happen to you right? I mean, a healthy 12-year-old, a healthy 12-year-old with no symptoms with parents that are fit and healthy. I’ve coached for 28 years. I’ve never seen anything happen like this. I’m a physical therapist and I thought the worst case would be a broken leg.”

Pyper woke up on Saturday after being sedated and her family is expecting her to be at Phoenix Children’s Hospital for a few weeks as doctors try to figure out why it happened.