11 people injured when flight from Italy makes landing approach to Atlanta airport

Turbulence: File photo. Eleven people on board a Delta Air Lines flight were injured when the aircraft experienced severe turbulence 40 miles from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (Sundry Photography/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Turbulence on a Delta Air Lines from Italy resulted in injuries to 11 passengers and crew members as the aircraft prepared to land at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday night.

In a statement, Delta Air Lines said that Flight 175 “experienced severe turbulence” before landing safely in Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.

“Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers,” the statement said.

BREAKING: Flight from Italy ends with nearly a dozen people injured after landing in Atlanta. >>> https://t.co/vLyiLnyFYS pic.twitter.com/PBxIHya8lB — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 30, 2023

The extent of the victims’ injuries was unknown. All were taken to an area hospital, according to WSB. A spokesperson for Delta said that all of the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The Airbus A350 aircraft was traveling to Atlanta from Milan, Italy, and experienced turbulence about 40 miles from Atlanta, the television station reported.

There were 151 passengers and 14 crew members on the aircraft.

It was unclear how many of the 11 injured people were passengers.

A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, WSB reported.